AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, file photo, a Malaysian ethnic Chinese man takes a souvenir photograph of illuminated traditional Chinese lanterns on t
In this Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, file photo, participants adjust their costumes before their performance during a temple fair to celebrate the Lunar N
In this Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, file photo, people burn joss sticks as they pray at the Man Mo Miu Temple on the second day of the Lunar New Year in
In this Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, file photo, Tibetan people gather to celebrate Loshar, Tibetan New Year, in Kathmandu, Nepal. Tibetans across the world
In this Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, file photo, school children walk as Mount Sinabung erupts in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia. Rumbling Mount Sinabung on
In this Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, file photo, motorists ride on a road covered in volcanic ash from the eruption of Mount Sinabung in Gurukinayan, North
In this Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, file photo, South Korea Amphibious assault vehicles fire smoke screen during a Cobra Gold U.S.-Thai joint military ex
In this Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, file photo, dancing noses perform during a dress rehearsal for Shostakovich's opera "The Nose" at the Sydney Opera Hous
In this Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, file photo, Indigenous Mah Meri tribesman wears a wooden mask during a ritual called "Puja Pantai", a thanksgiving rit
In this Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, file photo, supporters and members of LGBT community participates in queer pride parade in Ahmadabad, India. (AP Photo/
Millions of people in countries across Asia ushered in the Lunar New Year, taking part in traditional ceremonies, praying at temples and celebrating with family and friends.
The celebrations spanned from Nepal, where Tibetans celebrated their new year, known as Loshar, to mainland China, where people welcomed the incoming Year of the Dog.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Mount Sinabung in Indonesia erupted, shooting massive columns of ash more than 5,000 meters (16,400 feet) into the air and leaving a dusting of grey powder on nearby villages.
The Cobra Gold joint military exercises took place in Thailand, as more than 10,000 personnel from various nations took part in the annual drill.
Inside Australia's iconic Sydney Opera House, dancers prepared for opening night of Shostakovich's opera "The Nose."
___
This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.
___
Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com