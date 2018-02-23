AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.

Another fire swept through a clothing market in Haiti's capital, just days after an inferno destroyed a large part of the main market in Port-au-Prince. The clothing market was closed at the time of the fire and there were no reports of deaths.

A military helicopter carrying officials assessing damage from a powerful earthquake crashed in southern Mexico, killing 13 people and injuring 16, all of them on the ground. A state government official said the chopper crashed into a group of people who had been spending the night in an open field after the 7.2 magnitude quake hit the area.

Three presidential candidates accepted the nominations of Mexico's main political parties, with dueling rallies, kicking off a six-person race to succeed President Enrique Pena Nieto.

The military officially took over policing in Rio de Janeiro, but the presidential decree still needed congressional approval. Brazil's lower house approved the measure early Tuesday and the Senate closed the matter shortly before midnight.

Bolivian photographer Juan Karita introduces us to the cult of the Ekeko, rendered as a short, pudgy, mustached man who wears traditional Andean clothes and carries baskets of grains. The festival with roots in Aymara indigenous traditions crowns an artisan who dresses up as the best rendition of Ekeko. This year, 12 men competed in the contest for a prize of about $140 and a refrigerator.

