2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table
|At Pyeongchang, South Korea
|Through 2 of 4 medal events for Feb. 23
|Through 88 of 90 total medal events
|Nation
|G
|S
|B
|Tot
|Norway
|13
|12
|10
|35
|Germany
|13
|7
|5
|25
|Canada
|10
|8
|9
|27
|United States
|8
|7
|6
|21
|Netherlands
|7
|6
|4
|17
|Sweden
|5
|5
|0
|10
|France
|5
|4
|6
|15
|Austria
|5
|2
|6
|13
|South Korea
|4
|4
|3
|11
|Switzerland
|3
|6
|3
|12
|Japan
|3
|5
|3
|11
|Italy
|3
|2
|5
|10
|Belarus
|2
|1
|0
|3
|China
|1
|6
|2
|9
|OA Russia
|1
|5
|8
|14
|Czech Republic
|1
|2
|3
|6
|Slovakia
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Britain
|1
|0
|3
|4
|Poland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Hungary
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Ukraine
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Australia
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Slovenia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Finland
|0
|0
|4
|4
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Spain
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Kazakhstan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Latvia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Liechtenstein
|0
|0
|1
|1