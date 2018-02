ATP World Tour Rio Open Results

Thursday At Jockey Club Brasileiro Rio de Janeiro Purse: $1.7 million (WT500) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Pablo Carreno Busta (3), Spain, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, 7-5, 6-1.

Pablo Cuevas (7), Uruguay, def. Gastao Elias, Portugal, 7-5, 6-1.

Fabio Fognini (5), Italy, def. Tennys Sandgren, United States, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Gael Monfils, France, def. Marin Cilic (1), Croatia, 6-3, 7-6 (8).

Fernando Verdasco (8), Spain, def. Nicolas Kicker, Argentina, 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-0.

Dominic Thiem (2), Austria, def. Pablo Andujar, Spain, 4-2 retired.

Doubles First Round

Lukasz Kubot, Poland and Marcelo Melo (1), Brazil, def. Nicolas Jarry, Chile, and Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 6-4, 4-6, 10-4.

Andres Molteni and Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, def. Thomaz Bellucci, and Andre Sa, Brazil, 6-1, 6-3.

Quarterfinals

Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Alexander Peya, Austria, def. Guido Pella and Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 7-5, 6-3.

Andres Molteni and Horacio Zeballos, Argentina- Thomaz Bellucci, and Andre Sa, Brazil, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland and Marcelo Melo (1), Brazil, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Jamie Murray, Britain, and Bruno Soares (2), Brazil, def. Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, and Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, 6-3, 6-4.