Florida man screams, yells 'murderers!' as he's put to death

By JASON DEAREN , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/23 12:38

The family of Susan Morris makes a statement after the execution of Eric Scott Branch in Gainesville, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. The governor's of

Joseph Thornton, a Gainesville, Fla., resident, rings a bell during a vigil for Eric Scott Branch in Gainesville, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, as he is se

Herman Lindsey talks to people during a vigil for Eric Scott Branch in Gainesville, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, as he is sentenced to the death pen

This undated photo made available by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows Eric Scott Branch in custody. Florida is scheduled to execute Bra

STARKE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida Corrections official says authorities have no indication an inmate's blood-curdling scream and repeated shouts of "murderers!" as he was being put to death were caused by the lethal injection.

Forty-seven-year-old inmate Eric Scott Branch was put to death Thursday evening at Florida State Prison, thrashing about on a gurney as he screamed and yelled. Branch had been sentenced to die for the 1993 rape and killing of a 21-year-old college student, Susan Morris.

Asked later whether Branch's scream could have been caused by the lethal drugs, Department Corrections spokeswoman Michelle Glady said "there was no indication" that the dramatic moments were caused by the execution procedure.

She says that conclusion had been confirmed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

_____

Associated Press writer Curt Anderson in Miami contributed to this story