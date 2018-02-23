Florida school shooting: 'abject breakdown at all levels'

Mourners attend the funeral service for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School assistant football coach, Aaron Feis. at the Church by the Glades in Cora
Mourners console each other during the funeral service for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School assistant football coach, Aaron Feis. at the Church by
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Emma Gonzalez comforts a classmate during a CNN town hall meeting, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at the BB&T
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, students hold their hands in the air as they are evacuated by police from Marjory Stoneman Douglas
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, students released from a lockdown embrace following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Sc
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Emma Gonzalez wipes away tears during a CNN town hall meeting, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at the BB&T Cent
Broward Sheriff Scott Israel makes a point to NRA Spokesperson Dana Loesch during a CNN town hall meeting, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at the BB&T Cente
Parent Fred Guttenberg watches a monitor honoring the 17 students and teachers who were killed at Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School, during a CNN "
CNN's Jake Tapper listens to Republican Sen. Marco Rubio during a CNN town hall meeting, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. Rubio is being cha
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students listen to sheriff Scott Israel speak before a CNN town hall broadcast, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at the
Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel speaks before a CNN town hall broadcast, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at the BB&T Center, in Sunrise, Fla. (Michael L
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida high school where a former student is accused of fatally shooting 17 people with an assault-type rifle is reopening for teachers as the community grapples with revelations that the armed officer on campus did nothing to stop him.
That failure, plus reports of a delay in security camera footage scanned by responding police and several records indicating the 19-year-old suspect displayed behavioral troubles for years added to what the Florida House speaker described as an "abject breakdown at all levels."
The Valentine's Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has reignited a national debate over gun laws and school safety. And it has sparked proposals by President Donald Trump and others to designate more people — including trained teachers — to carry arms on school grounds. Gun-control advocates, meanwhile, have redoubled calls for bans or further restrictions on assault rifles.
____
Follow the AP's complete coverage of the Florida school shooting here: https://apnews.com/tag/Floridaschoolshooting