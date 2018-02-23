Australia deputy leader quits Cabinet over harassment claim

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia's beleaguered deputy prime minister has resigned from the Cabinet over allegations that he sexually harassed a woman.

Barnaby Joyce said Friday that while he will exit the Cabinet, he will not resign from Parliament. That ensures that Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's single-seat majority in the House of Representatives is maintained.

The woman who accused Joyce has not been identified. The allegation adds to scrutiny Joyce has faced since news broke earlier this month that he and his former media secretary are expecting a baby in April.

Joyce says his Nationals party, the junior partner in the ruling coalition, will pick a new leader on Monday.