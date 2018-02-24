Four Taiwanese held for smuggling gold into India

NEW DELHI (Taiwan News) -- Four Taiwanese have been arrested in New Delhi and Mumbai earlier this month on charges of smuggling gold into India.

According to customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, on Feb. 2, they had stopped a Taiwanese national arriving from Hong Kong and found four gold bars wrapped in a newspaper in the pocket of his trousers.

"We interrogated him with the help of a Chinese speaking passenger and traced another Taiwan national for being part of the racket," said the customs official, requesting anonymity, reported the Hindustan Times daily.

Earlier, two other Taiwanese had been arrested on the same charge in Mumbai. They had brought the gold from Hong Kong.