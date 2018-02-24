  1. Home
  2. World

Four Taiwanese held for smuggling gold into India

Four Taiwanese have been arrested for trying to smuggle gold into India

By Jose ,Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2018/02/24 09:00

(Image from Pixabay user 3dman_eu)

NEW DELHI (Taiwan News) -- Four Taiwanese have been arrested in New Delhi and Mumbai earlier this month on charges of smuggling gold into India.  

According to customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, on Feb. 2, they had stopped a Taiwanese national arriving from Hong Kong and found four gold bars wrapped in a newspaper in the pocket of his trousers.

"We interrogated him with the help of a Chinese speaking passenger and traced another Taiwan national for being part of the racket," said the customs official, requesting anonymity, reported the Hindustan Times daily. 

Earlier, two other Taiwanese had been arrested on the same charge in Mumbai. They had brought the gold from Hong Kong. 
gold
smugglers

RELATED ARTICLES

US beats Canada for gold in women's hockey game
2018/02/22 15:45
Taiwan, Indonesian police bust amphetamine smuggling gang
2018/02/10 19:34
11 Taiwanese to face Indonesian firing squad next year
2017/12/14 17:32
Record 11 Taiwanese sentenced to death in Indonesia for drug crimes
2017/11/21 11:25
3 Filipinos arrested for smuggling marijuana into Taiwan
2017/11/16 10:50