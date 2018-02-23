All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 61 41 17 3 85 219 164 Boston 58 37 13 8 82 191 142 Toronto 63 38 20 5 81 209 175 Florida 57 26 25 6 58 166 186 Detroit 59 24 26 9 57 157 177 Montreal 60 23 29 8 54 154 189 Ottawa 60 21 29 10 52 163 211 Buffalo 60 17 32 11 45 143 198 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 60 34 19 7 75 187 180 Pittsburgh 61 35 22 4 74 195 180 Philadelphia 61 32 19 10 74 183 175 New Jersey 61 31 22 8 70 183 187 Columbus 61 30 26 5 65 160 172 N.Y. Islanders 62 29 26 7 65 206 223 Carolina 60 27 23 10 64 162 180 N.Y. Rangers 61 27 29 5 59 174 194 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 59 36 14 9 81 185 154 Winnipeg 60 35 16 9 79 199 161 Minnesota 60 33 20 7 73 181 171 Dallas 60 34 22 4 72 179 159 St. Louis 61 34 23 4 72 173 156 Colorado 59 32 23 4 68 184 177 Chicago 61 26 27 8 60 173 175 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 60 40 16 4 84 209 163 San Jose 60 33 19 8 74 178 163 Anaheim 62 31 20 11 73 171 170 Los Angeles 60 33 22 5 71 174 149 Calgary 61 30 22 9 69 172 182 Vancouver 60 23 30 7 53 161 194 Edmonton 59 24 31 4 52 164 194 Arizona 59 17 32 10 44 143 197

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago 3, Ottawa 2, SO

Anaheim 2, Dallas 0

Vegas 7, Calgary 3

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 2, Columbus 1

Minnesota 4, New Jersey 2

Toronto 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, SO

Montreal 3, N.Y. Rangers 1

Tampa Bay 4, Ottawa 3

Washington at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

St. Louis at Nashville, 12 p.m.

Boston at Buffalo, 5 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.