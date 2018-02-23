|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|60
|40
|17
|3
|83
|215
|161
|Boston
|58
|37
|13
|8
|82
|191
|142
|Toronto
|63
|38
|20
|5
|81
|209
|175
|Washington
|60
|34
|19
|7
|75
|187
|180
|Pittsburgh
|61
|35
|22
|4
|74
|195
|180
|Philadelphia
|61
|32
|19
|10
|74
|183
|175
|New Jersey
|61
|31
|22
|8
|70
|183
|187
|Columbus
|61
|30
|26
|5
|65
|160
|172
|N.Y. Islanders
|62
|29
|26
|7
|65
|206
|223
|Carolina
|60
|27
|23
|10
|64
|162
|180
|N.Y. Rangers
|61
|27
|29
|5
|59
|174
|194
|Florida
|57
|26
|25
|6
|58
|166
|186
|Detroit
|59
|24
|26
|9
|57
|157
|177
|Montreal
|60
|23
|29
|8
|54
|154
|189
|Ottawa
|59
|21
|28
|10
|52
|160
|207
|Buffalo
|60
|17
|32
|11
|45
|143
|198
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|60
|40
|16
|4
|84
|209
|163
|Nashville
|59
|36
|14
|9
|81
|185
|154
|Winnipeg
|60
|35
|16
|9
|79
|199
|161
|San Jose
|60
|33
|19
|8
|74
|178
|163
|Minnesota
|60
|33
|20
|7
|73
|181
|171
|Anaheim
|62
|31
|20
|11
|73
|171
|170
|Dallas
|60
|34
|22
|4
|72
|179
|159
|St. Louis
|61
|34
|23
|4
|72
|173
|156
|Los Angeles
|60
|33
|22
|5
|71
|174
|149
|Calgary
|61
|30
|22
|9
|69
|172
|182
|Colorado
|59
|32
|23
|4
|68
|184
|177
|Chicago
|61
|26
|27
|8
|60
|173
|175
|Vancouver
|60
|23
|30
|7
|53
|161
|194
|Edmonton
|59
|24
|31
|4
|52
|164
|194
|Arizona
|59
|17
|32
|10
|44
|143
|197
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Wednesday's Games
Chicago 3, Ottawa 2, SO
Anaheim 2, Dallas 0
Vegas 7, Calgary 3
|Thursday's Games
Philadelphia 2, Columbus 1
Minnesota 4, New Jersey 2
Toronto 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, SO
Montreal 3, N.Y. Rangers 1
Washington at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Philadelphia at Ottawa, 2 p.m.
Colorado at Calgary, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Florida, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
St. Louis at Nashville, 12 p.m.
Boston at Buffalo, 5 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.