Majority of Hong Kong citizens support Taiwan joining UN: Survey

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – An online opinion poll carried out by a research program at Hong Kong University found that 54 percent of those surveyed in Hong Kong are in support of Taiwan joining the United Nations.



A total of 1001 Hong Kong citizens were surveyed with a series of political questions regarding Taiwan. The 54 percent in favor of Taiwan rejoining the UN, represents an 8 percent increase over the previous time such a survey was conducted.



Of the 1001 people surveyed, 32 percent expressed opposition to Taiwan’s participation in the UN.

Curiously, a further question regarding support for Taiwanese independence revealed opposite levels of support, with 33 percent of those surveyed in support of an independent Taiwan, and 54 percent against the idea.



The survey was conducted by HKU’s Public Opinion Programme, which regularly conducts surveys on issues pertaining to Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, and Macau.



According to the Liberty Times, the Public Opinion Programme conducted a survey of Hong Kong citizens in May, 2017 to discover the countries most loved by the Hong Kong public. Taiwan received the title of most loved country in that survey with a remarkable 61 percent of respondents placing Taiwan at or near the top of their favorite country lists.

China received the least favorable rating of all countries in that survey, receiving a favorability rating of about 1 percent from respondents.