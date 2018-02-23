Cash-strapped Venezuela faces eviction from Miami consulate

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Venezuela's cash-strapped government faces eviction from a Miami building it once owned after its consulate failed to pay rent since August.

The notice was filed Feb. 15 in a Miami-Dade county court. The landlord, a developer behind what will be Miami's tallest high-rise, said Venezuela owes over $142,000 in unpaid rent.

The late Hugo Chavez closed the embassy in the ritzy Brickell neighborhood in 2012 amid a diplomatic dispute with the United States. But Venezuela's government never stopped paying rent on the property.

The action comes days after President Nicolas Maduro made a surprise announcement that he would reopen the diplomatic mission to facilitate voting by Miami's large, mostly anti-government immigrant community in upcoming presidential elections.

Venezuela's state development bank sold the building in 2005 for $70 million.