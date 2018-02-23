Taipei, Feb. 23 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: National security team to be reshuffled
@China Times: Yen Teh-fa to take over as defense minister, Su Li-chiung as labor minister
@Liberty Times: Yen Teh-fa to become defense minister, Joseph Wu foreign minister
@Apple Daily: Yen Teh-fa to head National Defense Ministry
@Economic Daily News: OBI Pharma looks for partners
@Commercial Times: Financial stocks boosted by expected interest rate hikes in U.S.
Taiwan headline news
Top headlines across Taiwan on Feb. 23, 2018
Taipei, Feb. 23 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows: