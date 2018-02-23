  1. Home
Taiwan headline news

Top headlines across Taiwan on Feb. 23, 2018

By Central News Agency
2018/02/23

(By Central News Agency)

Taipei, Feb. 23 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: National security team to be reshuffled

@China Times: Yen Teh-fa to take over as defense minister, Su Li-chiung as labor minister

@Liberty Times: Yen Teh-fa to become defense minister, Joseph Wu foreign minister

@Apple Daily: Yen Teh-fa to head National Defense Ministry

@Economic Daily News: OBI Pharma looks for partners

@Commercial Times: Financial stocks boosted by expected interest rate hikes in U.S.
headlines

