|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|41
|16
|.719
|—
|Boston
|40
|19
|.678
|2
|Philadelphia
|30
|25
|.545
|10
|New York
|24
|36
|.400
|18½
|Brooklyn
|19
|41
|.317
|23½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|33
|24
|.579
|—
|Miami
|30
|28
|.517
|3½
|Charlotte
|25
|33
|.431
|8½
|Orlando
|18
|40
|.310
|15½
|Atlanta
|18
|41
|.305
|16
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|34
|22
|.607
|—
|Indiana
|33
|25
|.569
|2
|Milwaukee
|32
|25
|.561
|2½
|Detroit
|28
|29
|.491
|6½
|Chicago
|20
|37
|.351
|14½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|44
|13
|.772
|—
|San Antonio
|35
|24
|.593
|10
|New Orleans
|31
|26
|.544
|13
|Memphis
|18
|38
|.321
|25½
|Dallas
|18
|40
|.310
|26½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|36
|25
|.590
|—
|Oklahoma City
|33
|26
|.559
|2
|Denver
|32
|26
|.552
|2½
|Portland
|32
|26
|.552
|2½
|Utah
|30
|28
|.517
|4½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|44
|14
|.759
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|30
|26
|.536
|13
|L.A. Lakers
|23
|34
|.404
|20½
|Sacramento
|18
|39
|.316
|25½
|Phoenix
|18
|41
|.305
|26½
___
|Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled.
|Thursday's Games
Charlotte 111, Brooklyn 96
New York 120, Orlando 113
Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Washington, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Miami at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Portland at Utah, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Orlando at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
Boston at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m.
Portland at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Detroit at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Milwaukee, 3 p.m.
San Antonio at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m.
Houston at Denver, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 8 p.m.