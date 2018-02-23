Thursday's Major League Linescore

|Boston College
|000
|000
|2—2
|3
|0
|Boston
|200
|200
|x—4
|5
|1
Nelson, Hesslink (2), Marzonie (3), Gill (6), and Martellini, Soucy, Goodreau; Shepherd, Poyner (3), Martin (4), Stankiewicz (5), McAvoy (7), and Leon, Butler, Sciortino. W_Shepherd 1-0. L_Nelson 0-1.
___
|Northeastern
|002
|000
|0—2
|4
|1
|Boston
|735
|000
|x—15
|8
|1
Ennen, Angel (1), Rodriguez (2), Robinson (3), Dufault (4), Ryan (5), Batchelder (6), WInkler (6), and Geaslen, Mazza; Beeks, Haley (3), Lau (4), Buttrey (5), Walden (6), and Swihart, Procyshen. W_Beeks 1-0. L_Ennen. HRs_Washington.
___
|Florida Southern
|000
|100
|000—1
|1
|1
|Detroit
|000
|000
|33x—6
|8
|4
Kennell, Spinelli (4), Langford (6), Johnston (8), and None; Wilson, Jimenez (3), Farmer (4), Burgos (5), Russell (6), Comer (7), Alexander (8), Reininger (9), and McCann, Greiner, Rogers. W_Comer 2-0. L_Langford 0-1.
___
|U. of Tampa
|000
|000
|000—0
|7
|3
|Philadelphia
|100
|200
|30x—6
|7
|1
Bickel, Beck (2), Krug (3), Wesoloski (6), Calleja (7), and Gaffney, Maynard; Eickhoff, Taveras (3), Eshelman (4), Kilome (5), De Los Santos (6), Dominguez (7), Irvin (8), Suarez (9), and Knapp. W_Eickhoff 2-0. L_Bickel 0-1.
___
|Minnesota
|001
|000
|000—1
|5
|0
|Minnesota
|100
|000
|001—2
|5
|0
Fasching, Culliver (2), Horton (5), Bridges (7), Stevenson (8), Duffy (9), and McDevitt, Wilson; Gonsalves, Kohn (3), Jaye (4), Reed (5), Thorpe (6), Littell (7), Magill (8), Crosby (9), and Pacheco, Navarreto. W_Crosby 1-0. L_Duffy.
___