Taiwan national baseball team ranked 6th in world  

Preparing for Tokyo 2020: Chinese Taipei falls two places in 2018 World Baseball rankings

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2018/02/23 09:54

Chinese Taipei fell from fourth to sixth place in the 2018 world rankings. (By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — According to data released by the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) on Thursday, Chinese Taipei, Taiwan's national representative team, slipped in ranking to sixth place.

At the top of the list is now the United States, which after two years in the number two spot, overtook Japan for first place. Japan now ranks second, followed by South Korea in third, with Cuba and Mexico not far behind in fourth and fifth place.

Fifth place is the highest Mexico has ever ranked on a WBSC list.

The data was gathered between 2015 and 2018. The rankings considered "each country’s Nation Team performance, from U-12 to Professional, in WBSC- sanctioned international competitions," said the WBSC. 

Since the most recent rankings no longer include data from 2014 international competitions, like the Asian Games or U-21 Games, Chinese Taipei fell two spots, from number four to number six.

The WBSC rankings can grant automatic entry from some teams into the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, and the rest will be decided through championship competitions over the next two years.

The two international matches this year are the U-15 Baseball World Cup in Panama City, Panama, and the U-23 Baseball World Cup in Managua, Nicaragua.

The six countries which jumped the highest in rank were:

  • Belarus +7
  • Indonesia +6
  • Bulgaria +6
  • Switzerland +6
  • Serbia +6
  • Chile +6


(Screenshot from WBSC) 


(Screenshot from WBSC) 


(Screenshot from WBSC) 


(Screenshot from WBSC) 


(Screenshot from WBSC) 


(Screenshot from WBSC) 


(Screenshot from WBSC) 
Baseball
Tokyo 2020 Olympics
Taiwan
Chinese Taipei

