Russians have a good shot at women's figure skating gold

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — The Russians have a good shot at winning their first gold medal of the Pyeongchang Olympics when teenager figure skaters Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva take the ice for the women's free skate.

Zagitova and Medvedeva were in first and second place, respectively, after the women's short program, where they had the highest scores ever. First Medvedeva broke the record she'd set the week before during the team competition, then Zagitova broke that record.

Americans Bradie Tennell, Mirai Nagasu and Karen Chen are unlikely to medal after struggling in their short programs.

Also Friday, speedskaters will compete in the men's 1,000 meter. In hockey it's the Czech Republic vs. the Olympic Athletes from Russia and Canada vs. Germany to determine who will play for gold.

