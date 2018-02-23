AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, Feb. 23

thru 25, Pyeongchang, South Korea — Winter Olympics.

Marseille, France — rugby, Six Nations, France vs. Italy.

thru 25, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida — golf, US PGA Tour, Honda Classic.

thru 25, Doha, Qatar — golf, European Tour, Qatar Masters.

thru 25, Chonburi, Thailand — golf, US LPGA Tour, Honda LPGA Thailand.

thru 24, Dubai, United Arab Emirates — tennis, WTA, Dubai Championships.

thru 25, Rio de Janeiro — tennis, ATP, Rio Open.

thru 25, Marseille, France — tennis, ATP, Open 13 Provence.

thru 25, Delray Beach, Florida — tennis, ATP, Delray Beach Open.

thru 25, Budapest, Hungary — tennis, WTA, Hungarian Ladies Open.

thru 25, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Abu Dhabi Tour.

New Zealand, Australia — rugby, Super Rugby: Highlanders vs. Blues, Melbourne vs. Queensland.

SATURDAY, Feb. 24

Dublin — rugby, Six Nations, Ireland vs. Wales.

Edinburgh, Scotland — rugby, Six Nations, Scotland vs. England.

Cape Town, South Africa — cricket, South Africa vs. India, 3rd T20.

Belgium — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Sunwolves vs. ACT, Crusaders vs. Chiefs, New South Wales vs. Stormers, Lions vs. Jaguares, Bulls vs. Hurricanes.

Inglewood, California — boxing, Wisaksil Wangek vs. Juan Francisco Estrada for Wisaksil's WBC super flyweight title; Donnie Nietes vs. Juan Carlos Reveco for Nietes' IBF flyweight title; Brian Viloria vs. Artem Dalakian for vacant WBA flyweight title.

SUNDAY, Feb. 25

London — football, English League Cup final: Arsenal vs. Manchester City.

Hamilton, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. England, 1st ODI.

Tokyo — athletics, Tokyo Marathon.

MONDAY, Feb. 26

thru March 3, Dubai, United Arab Emirates — tennis, ATP, Dubai Championships.

thru March 4, Acapulco, Mexico — tennis, ATP-WTA, Mexican Open.

thru March 4, Sao Paulo — tennis, ATP, Brazil Open.

TUESDAY, Feb. 27

No new major events.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 28

Mount Maunganui, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. England, 2nd ODI.

thru March 4, Apledoom, Netherlands — cycling, UCI world indoors.

Tokyo — boxing, Danny Roman vs. Ryo Matsumoto for Roman's WBA super bantamweight title.

THURSDAY, March 1

thru 5, Durban, South Africa — cricket, South Africa vs. Australia, 1st test.

thru 4, Mexico City — golf, WGC, Mexico Championship.

thru 4, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico — golf, US PGA Tour, Puerto Rico Open.

thru 4, Waterkloof, South Africa — golf, European Tour, Tshwane Open.

thru 4, Singapore — golf, US LPGA Tour, HSBC Women's Champions.

thru 4, Birmingham, England — athletics, indoor world championships.

Tokyo — boxing, Luis Nery vs. Shinsuke Yamanaka for Nery's WBC bantamweight title; Ryosuke Iwasa vs. Ernesto Saulong for Iwasa's IBF junior featherweight title.

FRIDAY, March 2

thru 4, Las Vegas — rugby, world series, Las Vegas Sevens.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — triathlon, world series.

SATURDAY, March 3

Wellington, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. England, 3rd ODI.

Strade Bianche, Italy — cycling, UCI WorldTour.

thru 4, Crans Montana, Switzerland — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.

thru 4, Kranjska Gora, Slovenia — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.

thru 4, Lahti, Finland — ski jumping, World Cup.

thru 4, Lahti, Finland — cross-country skiing, World Cup.

thru 4, Changchun, China — speedskating, world sprint championships.

Paris — boxing, Brian Castano vs. Cedric Vitu for Castano's WBA super welterweight title.

New York — boxing, Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz for Wilder's WBC heavyweight title; Jermall Charlo vs. Hugo Centeno for vacant WBC interim middleweight title.

New York — boxing, Sergey Kovalev vs. Igor Mikhalkin for Kovalev's WBO-IBO light heavyweight titles; Dmitry Bivol vs. Sullivan Barrera for Bivol's WBA light heavyweight title.

thru 11, Alaska — sked dog race, Iditarod.

SUNDAY, March 4

thru 11, Paris — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Paris-Nice.