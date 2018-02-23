WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

Serie A leader Napoli wasn't good enough to advance in the Europa League on Thursday after it was knocked out by Leipzig, and Arsenal narrowly avoided elimination. The last-of-32 round of matches was marred by a police officer's death in Spain after police clashes with fans ahead of the game between Athletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow. By Karel Janicek. SENT: 820 words, photos.

BILBAO, Spain — A Spanish riot police officer died of cardiac arrest after clashes involving Russian soccer fans before a Europa League match on Thursday between hosts Athletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow. By Jorge Garma. SENT: 450 words, photos.

The first trophy of the English season is up for grabs at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, and it's a chance for Pep Guardiola to lift silverware for the first time with Manchester City. The runaway Premier League leaders play Arsenal in the League Cup final. In Spain, second-place Atletico Madrid plays a Sevilla side that has risen to fifth and is chasing down Champions League qualification. SENT: 940 words, photos.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida — Alex Noren and Webb Simpson each shot a 4-under 66 to lead the Honda Classic on a day so tough for scoring that Tiger Woods had his best day in his return and didn't break par. Woods had only one bad hole, a double bogey on the par-5 third round, and was four shots behind. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 110 words, photos. Will be updated.

MARANELLO, Italy — Ferrari paid special attention to aerodynamics for its new Formula One car in an attempt to keep up with rival Mercedes on high-speed circuits. SENT: 240 words, photos.

SILVERSTONE, England — Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton plans to be more "strategic" on social media after provoking outrage for chastising his nephew for wearing a princess dress. SENT: 360 words, photos.

Borussia Dortmund striker Michy Batshuayi says he was subject to racist chants from Atalanta fans during a Europa League game in Italy. SENT: 120 words, photo.

PARIS — While Samuel Umtiti is emerging as a rock in the center of Barcelona's defense, his former club Lyon is crumbling at the back. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 730 words, photo.

England might be the first and last team to be holders of the Under-17 and Under-20 World Cups. FIFA is looking to merge the youth tournaments won last year by English boys to create a 48-team competition, emulating the expansion of the main World Cup. By Rob Harris. SENT: 360 words, photo.

MADRID — A Spanish judge has charged Villarreal defender Ruben Semedo with attempted murder and ordered him to be temporarily detained without bail. SENT: 150 words, photo.

EDINBURGH, Scotland — England will run out at Murrayfield in high confidence, seeking to go three-for-three in Six Nations rugby on Saturday. SENT: 700 words, photo.

DUBLIN — Wales has three of its Lions back. Ireland has lost three of its Lions. That's why Ireland will take a measure of fear into the Six Nations match with Wales on Saturday at Lansdowne Road. SENT: 650 words, photo.

DUBLIN — Prop Tadhg Furlong and lock Iain Henderson were ruled out with hamstring issues from playing for Six Nations leader Ireland against Wales at Lansdowne Road on Saturday. SENT: 280 words.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — The Christchurch-based Crusaders open the defense of their Super Rugby title on Saturday in a tough New Zealand derby against the Chiefs as the first full round tests the effectiveness of reforms forced on the tournament in the past six months. By Steve McMorran. SENT: 650 words.

MARSEILLE, France — Second-seeded Stan Wawrinka hobbled out of the Open 13 second round with a recurrence of his left knee problem, retiring when trailing 6-4, 1-1 against Ilya Ivashka on Thursday. SENT: 390 words.

NEW YORK — The United States Tennis Association on Thursday was found mostly liable for when Canadian player Eugenie Bouchard slipped on a wet locker room floor at the 2015 U.S. Open and hit her head, suffering what she said was a "serious head injury" that changed the course of her career. SENT: 360 words, photos.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Second-seeded Garbine Muguruza overcame Caroline Garcia 7-5, 6-2 Thursday to seal her place in the semifinals of the Dubai Championships. SENT: 370 words, photos.

DOHA, Qatar — Eddie Pepperell, Gregory Havret, and Aaron Rai made the most of calm early morning conditions at Doha Golf Club to set the pace in the opening round of the Qatar Masters at 7-under 65 on Thursday. SENT: 420 words.

LONDON — British Gymnastics has fired men's coach Eddie Van Hoof after investigating misconduct and saying the situation is "untenable." SENT: 130 words.

The Golden State Warriors have never lost more than 15 games in a season under Steve Kerr. They could reach that total in the first night after the All-Star break. By Brian Mahoney. SENT: 700 words, photos.

The Sacramento Kings are looking to bring the NBA All-Star game to California's capital for the first time. By Josh Dubow. SENT: 630 words, photo.

