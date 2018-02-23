Judge lets ads run in ride-hailing vehicles in New York City

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has given the green light to a Minnesota company that wants to put advertising in ride-hailing vehicles in New York City.

Judge Ronnie Abrams ruled Thursday in the First Amendment case brought by a company that was blocked from putting ads in vehicles affiliated with companies such as Uber and Lyft.

Vugo Inc. sued New York City after the Taxi and Limousine Commission prohibited the ads in vehicles that were not medallion taxis or street hail liveries. The company places digital content, including advertising, in ride-hailing vehicles across the country.

A spokesman for the city's law office says the city is reviewing the decision.

The judge says the city was unable to justify its regulations.