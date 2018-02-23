Monfils beats top-seeded Cilic at Rio Open

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Frenchman Gael Monfils beat top-seeded Marin Cilic 6-3, 7-6 (8) on Thursday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Rio Open.

Monfils finished Cilic off in 5 minutes after their match was interrupted by heavy rain on Wednesday night.

Next up for Monfils is Argentinian Daniel Schwartzman.

Cilic won only one match on the clay in Rio in his first tournament since he reached the Australian Open final in January.

Fourth-seeded Fabio Fognini also advanced with a 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (6) victory against American Tennys Sandgren.

The Italian will face Slovenian Alijaz Bedene, who eliminated No. 3 seed Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain with a 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 win.