Charges filed against mother in Minnesota 'torture' case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors in Minneapolis have filed child neglect charges against the mother of mentally disabled twin daughters who were allegedly raped, beaten and held captive by their father for years.

Police are still trying to find the 48-year-old mother, who was charged Thursday with three child neglect counts.

The 51-year-old father was charged Tuesday with several felonies in a case that authorities have described as torture. He allegedly fathered two children with one twin.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman told reporters Thursday the case is as horrifying as anything he's seen as the county's top prosecutor.

The alleged abuse continued until last May, when one twin escaped and alerted authorities.

The Associated Press is not naming the parents to avoid identifying the daughters, who are now in their early 20s.