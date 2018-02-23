Top US diplomat in Venezuela under fire

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The head of Venezuela's government-controlled assembly has accused the top U.S. diplomat in Caracas of promoting a coup and threatened to take diplomatic measures against him.

National Constituent Assembly president Delcy Rodriguez's issued a series of tweets Thursday targeting U.S. charge d'affaires Todd Robinson.

The comments follow the release of an interview Robinson gave a local online publication critical of the Venezuelan government.

Rodriguez says Robinson is violating international law and guilty of being ignorant of Venezuela; it signals that he could be ejected from the country.

Robinson has criticized Venezuelan authorities for unjustly holding a Utah man in jail, blocking a deeper dialogue between the two countries on other important topics.