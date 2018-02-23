DeVos backs school choice proposal for military children

WASHINGTON (AP) — Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is backing a proposal to allow military families to use $1.3 billion in public funds to send their children to private school or pay for other education services.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday, DeVos, a staunch proponent of school choice, said, "The support for education freedom and choice in education is broad and wide."

The proposal, backed by the conservative Heritage Foundation, would make the funds eligible to an estimated 126,000 military-connected children across the nation if they are not happy with their neighborhood schools. Currently, about 400,000 students in various private school choice programs nationwide.

Heritage has been working on this idea with Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., and a bill is expected to be introduced in the near future.