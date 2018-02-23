Thursday's Major League Linescore

Florida Southern 000 100 000—1 1 1 Detroit 000 000 33x—6 8 4

Kennell, Spinelli (4), Langford (6), Johnston (8), and None; Wilson, Jimenez (3), Farmer (4), Burgos (5), Russell (6), Comer (7), Alexander (8), Reininger (9), and McCann, Greiner, Rogers. W_Comer 2-0. L_Langford 0-1.

___

Northeastern 002 000 0xx—2 4 1 Boston 735 000 xxx—15 8 1

Ennen, Angel (1), Rodriguez (2), Robinson (3), Dufault (4), Ryan (5), Batchelder (6), WInkler (6), and Geaslen, Mazza; Beeks, Haley (3), Lau (4), Buttrey (5), Walden (6), and Swihart, Procyshen. W_Beeks 1-0. L_Ennen. HRs_Washington.

___

U. of Tampa 000 000 000—0 7 3 Philadelphia 100 200 30x—6 7 1

Bickel, Beck (2), Krug (3), Wesoloski (6), Calleja (7), and Gaffney, Maynard; Eickhoff, Taveras (3), Eshelman (4), Kilome (5), De Los Santos (6), Dominguez (7), Irvin (8), Suarez (9), and Knapp. W_Eickhoff 2-0. L_Bickel 0-1.

___