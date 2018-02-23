New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|120.90
|Up
|2.00
|Mar
|117.65
|119.60
|117.45
|119.60
|Up
|2.65
|May
|123.00
|Up
|1.85
|May
|118.90
|121.50
|118.55
|120.90
|Up
|2.00
|Jul
|121.35
|123.55
|120.75
|123.00
|Up
|1.85
|Sep
|123.55
|125.70
|123.00
|125.25
|Up
|1.75
|Dec
|127.20
|129.10
|126.55
|128.60
|Up
|1.65
|Mar
|130.40
|132.45
|130.00
|131.95
|Up
|1.55
|May
|132.50
|134.40
|132.10
|134.00
|Up
|1.50
|Jul
|134.40
|136.20
|134.20
|135.80
|Up
|1.40
|Sep
|136.15
|137.90
|136.00
|137.50
|Up
|1.35
|Dec
|138.75
|140.45
|138.70
|139.95
|Up
|1.10
|Mar
|141.15
|143.00
|141.15
|142.50
|Up
|1.10
|May
|144.25
|Up
|1.10
|Jul
|145.90
|Up
|1.10
|Sep
|147.50
|Up
|1.10
|Dec
|149.65
|Up
|1.10