  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2018/02/23 04:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 120.90 Up 2.00
Mar 117.65 119.60 117.45 119.60 Up 2.65
May 123.00 Up 1.85
May 118.90 121.50 118.55 120.90 Up 2.00
Jul 121.35 123.55 120.75 123.00 Up 1.85
Sep 123.55 125.70 123.00 125.25 Up 1.75
Dec 127.20 129.10 126.55 128.60 Up 1.65
Mar 130.40 132.45 130.00 131.95 Up 1.55
May 132.50 134.40 132.10 134.00 Up 1.50
Jul 134.40 136.20 134.20 135.80 Up 1.40
Sep 136.15 137.90 136.00 137.50 Up 1.35
Dec 138.75 140.45 138.70 139.95 Up 1.10
Mar 141.15 143.00 141.15 142.50 Up 1.10
May 144.25 Up 1.10
Jul 145.90 Up 1.10
Sep 147.50 Up 1.10
Dec 149.65 Up 1.10