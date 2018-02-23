  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2018/02/23 04:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Mar 2146 Down 27
Mar 2149 2169 2149 2156 Down 16
May 2174 Down 25
May 2157 2177 2141 2146 Down 27
Jul 2182 2202 2169 2174 Down 25
Sep 2196 2218 2186 2193 Down 23
Dec 2213 2233 2205 2210 Down 21
Mar 2226 2246 2219 2224 Down 19
May 2235 2235 2233 2233 Down 18
Jul 2257 2257 2245 2245 Down 18
Sep 2268 2268 2256 2258 Down 18
Dec 2275 Down 18