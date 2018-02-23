Janney thought film acclaim eluded her _ then came 'I Tonya'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Allison Janney says before she was recognized for her performance as the bitter, abusive mother in "I, Tonya" she thought film awards recognition had eluded her.

Janney is at 58 a first-time Oscar nominee and the presumed winner in the best supporting actress category after picking up the BAFTA, the Screen Actors Guild award and the Golden Globe in her category.

She says she hopes that she might get more challenging film roles as a result.

Janney is up against Laurie Metcalf, Lesley Manville, Octavia Spencer and Mary J. Blige for the supporting actress Oscar which will be handed out at the ceremony on March 4.