Former lawmaker accused of lying to FBI about $5K kickback

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say a former New York lawmaker took a $5,000 kickback from a contractor who hosted him at a Notre Dame football game and then lied about it to FBI agents investigating potential corruption.

Federal prosecutors announced the charges against former New York Assemblyman Rob Walker on Thursday. He was awaiting arraignment.

There was no immediate response to a request for comment from Walker's lawyer.

Prosecutors allege Walker lied about the payment to FBI agents investigating potential corruption in Nassau County government.

The former Republican state assemblyman from Hicksville served as chief deputy to former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano.

Mangano, also a Republican, is scheduled to go on trial next month on bribery charges.