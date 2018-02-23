  1. Home
Pence urges conservatives to 'defend' Trump accomplishments

By ZEKE MILLER , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/23 01:42

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), at National Harbor, Md., Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. Pence said

Vice President Mike Pence pauses as he speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), at National Harbor, Md., Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Donald Trump's candidacy jumbled the conservative movement. But more than a year into his presidency, the onetime Democrat holds what seems to be a near-total grip.

The largest annual gathering of conservatives has all the looks of a Trump festival, with Republican critics shut out from the event outside the nation's capital.

Vice President Mike Pence has addressed the Conservative Political Action Conference, and he's offered a defense of the Trump agenda and tried to rally activists for the fall elections.

Pence tells the crowd: "Your president and I need you to show up." He's appealing them to "defend all that we've accomplished."