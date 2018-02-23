Parents: 101 Nigerian girls missing after Boko Haram attack

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — Parents in northern Nigeria say more than 100 girls are still missing three days after suspected Boko Haram extremists attacked their school.

The announcement on Thursday comes after government officials in Yobe state acknowledged that some 50 young women remained unaccounted for in the Monday evening attack.

One parent, Bashir Manzo, tells The Associated Press that the parents have compiled a list of 101 missing children, which they have presented to the governor.

There have been a number of conflicting reports since the attack, in part because of limited access to the area.

Boko Haram abducted 276 girls from a boarding school in Chibok almost four years ago. While some escaped and many others were released as part of negotiations, about 100 remain with their captors.