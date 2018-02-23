University experts to lead Puerto Rico storm death review

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico's governor says experts at George Washington University will lead an in-depth review to determine the number of deaths caused by Hurricane Maria amid accusations that the U.S. territory has undercounted the toll.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello said Thursday that his administration will rely on the most up-to-date science to get more clarity about the number of victims from the Category 4 storm.

School of Public Health Dean Lynn Goldman specified that her team will review all deaths from September until the end of February. She said she hopes the research can lead to an improved U.S. model for estimating deaths after a disaster.

Rossello ordered authorities to review the official death toll of 64 in late December.