British Gymnastics fires men's coach Eddie Van Hoof

LONDON (AP) — British Gymnastics has fired men's coach Eddie Van Hoof after investigating misconduct and saying the situation is "untenable."

Van Hoof, who has led the men's program since 2005, was initially suspended in November.

British Gymnastics says, "It became clear that there are irreconcilable differences between Eddie and British Gymnastics regarding the leadership, conduct and culture of elite coaching for our sport. The situation had become untenable."

Van Hoof was honored by Queen Elizabeth II after the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, becoming a Member of the Order of the British Empire. Britain won five men's gymnastics medals at the Olympics where Van Hoof was the team's technical director.

Van Hoof was named coach of the year at Britain's coaching awards in 2016.