Ex-rising star of French far right steps into US limelight

PARIS (AP) — Out of the shadows, the woman who was the rising star of France's far right National Front until she left politics is emerging on the other side of the Atlantic, stepping into the limelight as a speaker at a major forum for American conservatives.

Marion Marechal-Le Pen, 28, is a former lawmaker who disappeared from the public eye last year after aunt Marine Le Pen suffered a crushing loss in France's presidential race to Emmanuel Macron.

On Thursday, she is scheduled to follow U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at the podium on the opening day of the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland.

The French press suggests Marechal-Le Pen's appearance signals a return to politics, but she says she wants to open an academy to spread the conservative gospel.