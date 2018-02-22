Oscars fashion through the years: The great and the puzzling

FILE - In this March 2, 2014 file photo, Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles. Nyong'o, wearing a light blue Prada gown, won the Oscar
FILE - In this March 31, 1955 file photo, Grace Kelly, left, and Marlon Brando, hold their best actress and actor Oscars in Los Angeles. Kelly's icy g
FILE - In this March 24, 1997 file photo, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman arrive for the 69th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Kidman wore an embel
FILE - In this April 14, 1969 file photo, actress and singer Barbra Streisand wears a sequined Arnold Scaasi bell-bottomed sheer pantsuit as she poses
FILE - In this March 5, 2006 file photo, Michelle Williams, nominated for an Oscar for best actress in a supporting role for her work in "Brokeback Mo
FILE - In this March 21, 1999 file photo, Gwyneth Paltrow, wearing a soft pink by Ralph Lauren gown, accepts the Oscar for best actress for her role i
FILE - In this March 23, 1998 file photo, Kim Basinger wears an Escada gown as she holds the Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in "L.A. C
FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2015 file photo, Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles wearing a white faux pearl-embellished dress by Calvin Kl
NEW YORK (AP) — The Academy Awards have grown over 90 years from a relatively casual cocktail party to the most important red carpet of the awards season. So when did all the glitz begin?
Among the more memorable fashion moments was Grace Kelly in 1955. She wore a cool mint gown designed by Edith Head the year she won a trophy for "The Country Girl." But fashion expert Hal Rubenstein says it wasn't until the 1980s that important fashion designers came calling to cash in on the Oscar craze. He says Armani led the charge, courting the likes of Anjelica Huston, Jodie Foster and Michelle Pfeiffer.
Today's Oscar It girls include Lupita Nyong'o. Her fashion debut actually happened at the 2014 Golden Globes, in a red cape gown by Ralph Lauren.