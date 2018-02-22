Oscars fashion through the years: The great and the puzzling

NEW YORK (AP) — The Academy Awards have grown over 90 years from a relatively casual cocktail party to the most important red carpet of the awards season. So when did all the glitz begin?

Among the more memorable fashion moments was Grace Kelly in 1955. She wore a cool mint gown designed by Edith Head the year she won a trophy for "The Country Girl." But fashion expert Hal Rubenstein says it wasn't until the 1980s that important fashion designers came calling to cash in on the Oscar craze. He says Armani led the charge, courting the likes of Anjelica Huston, Jodie Foster and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Today's Oscar It girls include Lupita Nyong'o. Her fashion debut actually happened at the 2014 Golden Globes, in a red cape gown by Ralph Lauren.