So long, free Footlongs: Subway to shake up rewards program

NEW YORK (AP) — Subway is shaking up its loyalty program, giving customers the ability to earn $2 discounts instead of free Footlongs.

The changes, taking place next month, are part of Subway's attempts to revamp its image, lure people back to its restaurants and fight falling sales.

With the new loyally program, customers who spend $50 will get a $2 discount they can use on any menu item. The previous program gave those that spent $50 a free 6-inch sandwich; those that spent $75 earned a free Footlong.

But Subway says customers will be able to earn points at more restaurants: Only a third of its restaurants in the U.S. and Canada participated in loyalty program being phased out. All 28,500 U.S. and Canadian restaurants will participate in the new one.