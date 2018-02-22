Ferrari highlights aerodynamics development on new F1 car

MARANELLO, Italy (AP) — Ferrari has paid special attention to aerodynamics for its new Formula One car in an attempt to keep up with rival Mercedes on high-speed circuits.

Presenting the SF71H model on Thursday, Ferrari technical director Mattia Binotto says the main differences from last year's car are a slightly longer wheelbase, more aggressive side ducts, and "a very narrow body."

The car also features a protective halo device that is mandatory for all cars this season.

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel says, "We can't wait to get out on to the track to see how the car performs, how it behaves. ... This car is a big step from last year."

The first chance to measure up against Mercedes' new car will come in preseason testing next week in Montmelo, Spain.