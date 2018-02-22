Thursday's Olympic Curling Sums

|MEN
|TIEBREAKER
|Game 46
|Switzerland
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|—9
|Britain
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—5
|Switzerland
Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 274, Team Percentage: 88.
Benoit Schwarz, Shots: 19, Points: 61, Percentage: 80.
Peter de Cruz, Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.
Valentin Tanner, Shots: 19, Points: 68, Percentage: 89.
Claudio Paetz, Shots: 20, Points: 76, Percentage: 95.
|Britain
Team Shots: 77, Team Points: 266, Team Percentage: 86.
Kyle Smith, Shots: 17, Points: 56, Percentage: 82.
Kyle Waddell, Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.
Thomas Muirhead, Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.
Cameron Smith, Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.
|SEMIFINALS
|Game 47
|United States
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|—5
|Canada
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—3
|United States
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 279, Team Percentage: 87.
Tyler George, Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.
John Landsteiner, Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.
John Shuster, Shots: 20, Points: 73, Percentage: 91.
Matt Hamilton, Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.
|Canada
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 261, Team Percentage: 82.
Kevin Koe, Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.
Brent Laing, Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.
Ben Hebert, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
Marc Kennedy, Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.
|Game 48
|Switzerland
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|—3
|Sweden
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|—9
|Switzerland
Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 202, Team Percentage: 79.
Benoit Schwarz, Shots: 16, Points: 45, Percentage: 70.
Peter de Cruz, Shots: 16, Points: 54, Percentage: 84.
Valentin Tanner, Shots: 16, Points: 55, Percentage: 86.
Claudio Paetz, Shots: 16, Points: 48, Percentage: 75.
|Sweden
Team Shots: 61, Team Points: 224, Team Percentage: 92.
Niklas Edin, Shots: 16, Points: 61, Percentage: 95.
Oskar Eriksson, Shots: 16, Points: 52, Percentage: 81.
Rasmus Wranaa, Shots: 16, Points: 62, Percentage: 97.
Christoffer Sundgren, Shots: 13, Points: 49, Percentage: 94.