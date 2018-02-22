Actor and writer Tracy Letts 'having the time of my life'

NEW YORK (AP) — If you want to get Tracy Letts in your movie, you'd better proofread the script.

Letts is a Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning playwright who has abandoned new scripts after 20 pages if they torture the English language. He says bad grammar and typos are a tip-off the writer "probably didn't work real hard."

He has certainly been working hard the past few years, with supporting roles in "Lady Bird" and "The Post," a play about to land on Broadway, and a role in HBO's "Divorce," now in its second season.

His busy schedule is about to magnified: Letts and his wife, Carrie Coon, are welcoming their first child this spring. He's taking fatherhood in stride, asking, "How could it possibly change my life?"