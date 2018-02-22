New study finds female protagonists decreased in 2017 films

NEW YORK (AP) — 2017 may have been the year of "Wonder Woman," but a new study finds that female protagonists were down 5 percent in the year's 100 top- grossing films.

The Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film at San Diego State University released its annual "It's a Man's (Celluloid) World" on Thursday. It found that females comprised 24 percent of protagonists last year, down from 29 percent in 2016 despite high-profile releases like "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" and "Beauty and the Beast" — 2017's top two films at the box office.

Researchers determined that while 32 percent of films featured 10 or more female characters in speaking roles, 79 percent had 10 or more male characters.

However, black female characters increased from 14 percent to 16 percent, and Latinas went from 3 percent to 7 percent.