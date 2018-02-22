The Latest: Franklin Graham remembers dad, Rev. Billy Graham

FILE - In this March 12, 2006 file photo, the Rev. Billy Graham, right, and his son Franklin Graham wait for the start of a service in New Orleans.
MONTREAT, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on the death of Billy Graham (all times local):
8:40 a.m.
The Rev. Billy Graham's son, the Rev. Franklin Graham, says his father would want to be remembered as a preacher.
Franklin Graham told NBC's "Today Show" on Thursday that Graham's children asked several years ago what he wanted on his tombstone and he replied "Preacher."
The younger Graham said his father was the same at home as he was on television.
Franklin Graham said his father had been in fairly good health until his 95th birthday. After that, Franklin Graham said his father suffered health problems and was confined to his bed and a wheelchair at his western North Carolina mountain home in Montreat.
Franklin said his father could not hear or see very well but remained mentally alert.
Billy Graham's funeral is set for March 2 in Charlotte.
11 p.m.
The Rev. Billy Graham, the Christian evangelist dubbed "America's Pastor" who died this week at 99, will lie in repose for two days next week with a funeral to be held March 2.
Mark DeMoss, a spokesman for the public relations firm handling the arrangements for Graham, says the body will be taken Saturday from Asheville to Charlotte, North Carolina. The procession is expected to take 3 ½ hours, ending at the Billy Graham Library.
Graham died Wednesday at his home in Montreat, North Carolina.
DeMoss says invitations will be extended to President Donald Trump and former presidents. He says Graham's son Franklin Graham will perform the eulogy.