WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--GERMANY SPOTLIGHT-TROUBLES

BERLIN — German soccer fans are increasingly unhappy about changes in the Bundesliga, including Monday night games, video assistance, questionable sponsorship arrangements, and growing pressure on the rule protecting clubs from outside investors. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 780 words, photos.

SOC--ITALY SPOTLIGHT-UNDER A SPELL

ROME — In the space of 2½ weeks, thanks to five goals in four matches, Turkey winger Cengiz Under has undergone quite a transformation from unknown to emblem for the government of Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 460 words, photos.

SOC--SPAIN SPOTLIGHT-TORRES

MADRID — It seems Fernando Torres' time as an Atletico Madrid player is coming to an end. One of the club's most beloved players, Torres has lost favor with one of his biggest allies at the club, coach Diego Simeone. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 480 words, photo.

SOC--WCUP 2026 BIDS-BLATTER

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter has endorsed Morocco's 2026 World Cup bid while banned from soccer roles for financial misconduct. SENT: 130 words.

SOC--EUROPA LEAGUE ROUNDUP

AC Milan, Arsenal and Atletico are all close to advancing to the round of 16 in the Europa League while Napoli faces a tough encounter in Leipzig to avoid elimination. By Karel Janicek. UPCOMING: 300 words, photos by 2000 GMT. Will be updated by 2200 GMT.

RGU--ENGLAND TEAM

LONDON — No. 8 Nathan Hughes will start for England against Scotland in Six Nations rugby at Murrayfield on Saturday. SENT: 310 words. Will be updated.

RGU--IRELAND TEAM

DUBLIN — Six Nations leader Ireland names its team to play Wales at Lansdowne Road. Developing.

CAR--F1-FERRARI-NEW CAR

MARANELLO, Italy — Ferrari unveils its 2018 Formula One car with an online presentation. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1500 GMT.

BKN--NBA RESUMES-WHAT TO WATCH

The Golden State Warriors have never lost more than 15 games in a season under Steve Kerr. They could reach that total in the first night after the All-Star break on Thursday. Golden State returns at 44-14, still very good but not as good as they've been in recent years. By Brian Mahoney. SENT: 720 words, photos.

BKN--MAVERICKS-WORKPLACE CONDUCT

LOS ANGELES — Dirk Nowitzki says he's "disgusted" to read about allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct by former team president Terdema Ussery in a Sports Illustrated report that describes a hostile workplace for women. SENT: 750 words, photo.

Other stories:

— GLF--LPGA THAILAND — Lee, Thompson, Korda, Moriya lead after Thailand first round. SENT: 300 words.

— SOC--PHILIPPINES-ETHERIDGE — Etheridge and Philippines dreaming of English Premier League. By John Duerden. SENT: 620 words, photo.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Blackhawks outlast Senators in shootout. SENT: 390 words, photo.

— RGU--SUPER RUGBY PREVIEW — Crusaders kick off Super Rugby title defense against Chiefs. By Steve McMorran. SENT: 660 words.

