SKorea crashes in relay, finishes with 6 short-track medals

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — South Korea won a leading six medals in the nation's favorite Winter Olympic sport of short-track speedskating, although the host country was denied gold on the crash-filled final night of competition.

The Koreans crashed with 23 laps to go in the men's 5,000-meter relay final, and the same fate befell gold-medal favorites Choi Min-jeong and Shim Suk-hee in the women's 1,000 final on Thursday.

Wu Dajing of China dominated the men's 500 meters, setting a world record in winning gold. South Koreans Hwang Dae-heon and Lim Hyo-jun stayed on their skates to claim silver and bronze. Lim won the 1,500 earlier.

Wu won China's first gold in short-track at the Pyeongchang Games and it came in the sprint race the nation had never won at the Olympics.

Hungary won its first Olympic short-track medal in the men's relay, taking the lead on the last lap of the 45-lap race in which 16 skaters tore around the rink. The team of brothers Liu Shaoang and Liu Shaolin Sandor, along with Viktor Knoch and Csaba Burjan, set an Olympic-record of 6 minutes, 31.971 seconds.

China took silver and Canada earned bronze.

The South Koreans were challenging for the lead with China when their skater crashed, taking down the nation's hopes with him and dulling the raucous atmosphere at Gangneung Ice Arena.

___

More AP Olympic coverage: https://wintergames.ap.org