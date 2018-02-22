  1. Home
2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/22 20:16
At Pyeongchang, South Korea
Through 9 of 10 medal events for Feb. 22
Through 85 of 86 total medal events
Nation G S B Tot
Norway 13 12 9 34
Germany 13 7 5 25
Canada 9 7 8 24
United States 8 7 6 21
Netherlands 7 6 4 17
France 5 4 5 14
Sweden 5 4 0 9
Austria 5 2 6 13
South Korea 4 4 3 11
Switzerland 3 6 2 11
Japan 3 5 3 11
Italy 3 2 5 10
China 1 6 2 9
Czech Republic 1 2 3 6
Slovakia 1 2 0 3
Belarus 1 1 0 2
Britain 1 0 3 4
Poland 1 0 1 2
Hungary 1 0 0 1
Ukraine 1 0 0 1
OA Russia 0 4 8 12
Australia 0 2 1 3
Slovenia 0 1 0 1
Finland 0 0 4 4
New Zealand 0 0 2 2
Spain 0 0 2 2
Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1
Latvia 0 0 1 1
Liechtenstein 0 0 1 1