Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, February 22, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;90;77;A stray thunderstorm;88;78;WSW;13;83%;72%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Nice with some sun;80;66;Mostly cloudy;86;70;NE;4;41%;4%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;57;42;Partly sunny;60;43;ENE;5;72%;39%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Spotty showers;54;40;A morning shower;50;41;E;6;69%;51%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;41;26;Sunshine and chilly;37;24;E;14;65%;0%;2

Anchorage, United States;A little a.m. snow;32;18;Sunshine;26;15;NNE;7;57%;62%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;60;42;A shower in the p.m.;56;46;E;5;68%;82%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;16;-1;Low clouds and cold;10;-3;S;7;92%;44%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and less humid;88;61;Sunny and pleasant;90;64;SE;6;48%;0%;11

Athens, Greece;Showers and t-storms;61;50;Spotty showers;60;50;NE;6;79%;82%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Periods of sun;72;62;Decreasing clouds;73;61;SSW;9;60%;27%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Nice with some sun;73;51;Showers around;68;51;WSW;4;66%;70%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;94;75;A downpour;86;73;S;4;80%;87%;5

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;91;61;Sunny and pleasant;88;60;E;8;25%;0%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;91;76;Showers and t-storms;86;76;SSW;7;77%;81%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, chilly;50;38;Partly sunny, cool;51;39;NW;8;61%;43%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;48;23;Mostly cloudy, mild;50;25;E;4;20%;3%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Rain and snow;42;34;Bit of rain, snow;45;33;E;10;69%;66%;1

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;39;21;Mostly sunny, chilly;33;23;ENE;7;39%;2%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;66;49;A little rain;65;48;SW;6;75%;82%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;79;66;A t-storm in spots;78;65;S;7;74%;79%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;A little snow;37;29;A bit of a.m. snow;38;24;NNE;6;71%;58%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny, chilly;41;25;Sunny, but chilly;36;24;E;11;58%;0%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Showers of rain/snow;37;30;Cloudy and chilly;39;29;E;7;74%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Snow to rain;37;30;A bit of a.m. snow;39;20;ENE;5;72%;63%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and beautiful;79;65;Partly sunny;81;70;ENE;7;50%;14%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy, warm;84;65;A p.m. t-storm;89;65;SW;5;44%;69%;4

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;50;35;Mostly sunny;56;37;WSW;11;50%;25%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and nice;76;59;Sunny and beautiful;73;59;NE;6;44%;5%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Increasing clouds;89;65;Cooler;73;58;SSW;11;70%;61%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;76;65;Partial sunshine;78;64;NE;4;61%;37%;9

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;88;71;Sunny and beautiful;89;73;ENE;7;60%;0%;9

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy, misty;39;37;A little a.m. rain;47;34;NNW;8;79%;56%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Some sun;90;73;Sunshine, pleasant;89;75;SSW;7;63%;8%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Low clouds;34;24;Clouds, then sun;34;25;NE;4;67%;33%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;71;62;Partly sunny;70;60;W;4;88%;11%;7

Dallas, United States;Periods of rain;46;43;Rain, a thunderstorm;56;53;SSE;5;93%;75%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Decreasing clouds;94;76;Partly sunny;91;78;ENE;11;75%;44%;11

Delhi, India;More sun than clouds;88;58;Hazy sun;86;62;NE;4;43%;25%;4

Denver, United States;Inc. clouds;26;10;Clouds and sun, cold;34;16;W;7;68%;40%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;86;65;Hazy and very warm;92;66;SE;5;49%;4%;6

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;90;74;Downpours;88;76;WSW;6;75%;89%;13

Dublin, Ireland;Low clouds;46;34;Cloudy and chilly;41;32;SE;18;72%;1%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and mild;60;41;High clouds and warm;67;47;N;7;28%;9%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;63;48;Mostly sunny;61;54;E;9;58%;25%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;63;56;Mostly cloudy;62;60;SE;5;71%;44%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly cloudy;76;62;An afternoon shower;77;63;NE;7;72%;80%;11

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. shower or two;84;69;Mostly sunny;83;69;E;12;60%;4%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Clouding up, cold;19;7;A little a.m. snow;17;1;NNE;9;85%;81%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;93;74;A shower in places;94;74;ESE;8;65%;48%;8

Hong Kong, China;Showers around;66;53;Mostly cloudy;67;62;E;7;73%;44%;2

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;81;69;Showers;82;70;NE;9;74%;84%;3

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, nice;91;65;Nice with sunshine;91;65;SE;6;33%;0%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;77;51;Cloudy;76;55;SSW;6;45%;67%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;A shower or two;54;45;Low clouds;49;42;NE;10;87%;44%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the a.m.;85;77;A t-storm or two;88;77;WNW;6;71%;71%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;88;74;Partly sunny;90;76;NNW;8;58%;19%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;73;55;Becoming cloudy;74;58;NNW;7;60%;44%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Decreasing clouds;55;31;Cloudy;53;36;N;4;39%;79%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun, nice;88;67;Partly sunny;86;66;W;9;57%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;An afternoon shower;70;46;Partly sunny;69;47;SW;5;63%;27%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine, very hot;106;76;Sunny and very hot;107;78;NNE;6;12%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;30;16;Cloudy and cold;25;13;E;5;64%;57%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;85;74;A shower in places;84;73;NNE;10;59%;44%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Rather cloudy;88;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;73;SSW;6;68%;80%;9

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;90;65;Hazy and very warm;93;70;SW;5;48%;0%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;93;75;ESE;5;80%;93%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers and t-storms;52;39;A t-storm in spots;54;39;ESE;8;72%;70%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;91;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;79;SW;6;78%;71%;11

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;77;69;Partly sunny;77;68;S;6;75%;15%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sunshine;60;39;Plenty of sunshine;59;39;N;5;55%;0%;4

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny, chilly;41;32;Clear;41;30;E;12;62%;0%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Periods of sun;60;44;Partly sunny, cool;61;41;N;9;33%;6%;4

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;89;77;Mostly cloudy;86;77;SSW;6;77%;44%;8

Madrid, Spain;Abundant sunshine;53;26;Sunny, but chilly;49;28;SE;4;39%;0%;4

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;89;81;Partly sunny, nice;88;81;E;12;61%;5%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;82;74;A t-storm in spots;82;74;N;6;76%;79%;4

Manila, Philippines;Turning sunny;92;76;Partly sunny;90;76;E;8;57%;27%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Increasing clouds;81;68;Showers around;86;75;NNE;12;50%;60%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of sun;76;52;Partly sunny, nice;76;54;NW;4;42%;36%;8

Miami, United States;Breezy with some sun;83;74;An afternoon shower;82;73;E;14;61%;55%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Colder;21;-2;Frigid with some sun;13;-3;NE;5;81%;44%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;87;78;Mostly sunny, nice;87;79;E;11;66%;3%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine, pleasant;74;58;Partly sunny, nice;77;61;ENE;6;56%;10%;9

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy, much colder;27;15;Bit of rain, snow;36;32;SW;6;64%;82%;1

Moscow, Russia;Frigid;14;-4;Sunny and frigid;13;-3;N;4;69%;44%;2

Mumbai, India;Sunny;93;78;Hazy sunshine;91;77;N;8;44%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;84;59;A stray t-shower;85;60;NNE;13;47%;63%;13

New York, United States;A bit of rain;45;34;Occasional rain;44;39;SW;7;74%;75%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;A p.m. shower or two;64;50;Showers around;62;46;WNW;5;76%;68%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;26;8;A little p.m. snow;17;1;SW;11;89%;78%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;49;30;Mostly sunny;50;35;S;6;47%;0%;4

Oslo, Norway;Low clouds;29;18;Partly sunny;29;20;E;4;67%;70%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy and colder;29;13;Icy mix in the p.m.;34;28;WSW;10;69%;75%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Downpours;83;78;Showers around;83;78;N;11;82%;93%;4

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;90;72;Sun and some clouds;89;71;NW;8;64%;55%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Cloudy with a shower;82;73;Some sun, pleasant;85;73;NE;8;70%;44%;9

Paris, France;Sunny and chilly;40;25;Mostly sunny, cold;39;27;ENE;11;54%;5%;3

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;84;64;Mostly sunny;83;59;ESE;13;55%;1%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;96;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;75;SSE;5;67%;77%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Becoming cloudy;91;75;A t-storm around;92;76;E;8;69%;72%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;93;66;Sunshine, pleasant;90;65;E;5;38%;6%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, chilly;35;21;Clouds and sun, cold;33;18;ENE;7;36%;0%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Showers of rain/snow;44;19;Partly sunny;45;17;NW;6;54%;15%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;66;54;Cloudy with showers;67;54;NW;10;63%;97%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Sun and some clouds;64;43;Clouds and sun;63;46;SSE;6;68%;18%;4

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;87;77;A stray shower;86;76;E;7;70%;78%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Morning snow showers;37;32;Cloudy, p.m. rain;45;40;SE;23;77%;94%;0

Riga, Latvia;Frigid;20;5;A couple of squalls;20;5;E;7;85%;80%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;75;S;7;77%;90%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;82;63;Variable cloudiness;86;66;ESE;5;23%;29%;4

Rome, Italy;Cloudy with showers;51;43;Periods of rain;52;42;NW;5;80%;90%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, frigid;15;5;Morning flurries;15;4;NNE;5;60%;70%;0

San Francisco, United States;Sun and clouds;53;38;Mostly sunny, cool;54;41;NW;9;51%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;79;62;Nice with some sun;78;59;ENE;11;55%;2%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;80;72;A shower or two;79;70;ENE;16;68%;81%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;79;64;Partly sunny;78;64;NNE;6;61%;27%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;More sun than clouds;80;47;Partly sunny;79;49;WNW;5;33%;29%;10

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;87;58;Mostly sunny;85;57;SW;5;42%;28%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;80;67;Mostly sunny;78;66;N;7;76%;30%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;60;34;Plenty of sunshine;60;35;E;5;47%;0%;4

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;41;27;A little p.m. snow;39;36;SSW;9;70%;83%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Showers of rain/snow;44;31;A snow shower;48;26;WNW;6;52%;58%;4

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;50;39;Partly sunny, mild;57;41;SE;9;60%;0%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Rather cloudy, warm;93;79;A heavy p.m. t-storm;87;78;NNE;11;77%;87%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cloudy with a shower;45;35;Cloudy;45;35;SE;11;83%;44%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;79;72;A shower in spots;81;72;ENE;14;62%;55%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Cold with low clouds;28;20;A little a.m. snow;28;15;NE;7;70%;51%;1

Sydney, Australia;High clouds;79;70;Clouds and sun;82;71;NNE;16;52%;11%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;62;54;Low clouds;67;62;ESE;11;68%;27%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds breaking;23;15;A couple of squalls;20;13;NE;8;63%;84%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sun and clouds;56;39;Decreasing clouds;61;41;NE;5;51%;15%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;48;34;Mostly sunny, mild;50;36;NE;4;71%;40%;4

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy;57;45;Partly sunny;59;46;NNE;6;39%;40%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;71;55;Partly sunny;70;53;ESE;6;67%;27%;5

Tirana, Albania;A little p.m. rain;64;45;Cloudy;66;45;E;5;49%;31%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Rain, snow;38;36;Low clouds breaking;50;35;E;7;65%;6%;1

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy and colder;34;28;Cloudy with showers;40;32;W;10;92%;90%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, warmer;73;53;Rain and drizzle;59;47;WSW;17;78%;55%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Showers around;56;45;Showers;56;43;W;12;74%;84%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, cold;12;-18;Partly sunny, cold;12;-9;ESE;4;68%;33%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny, not as cold;39;26;Cloudy, snow, cold;36;29;E;6;68%;98%;1

Vienna, Austria;A little snow, cold;35;27;A bit of a.m. snow;36;21;N;5;60%;60%;1

Vientiane, Laos;A couple of t-storms;80;67;A stray a.m. t-storm;78;66;ENE;5;64%;66%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Turning cloudy, cold;18;1;Periods of sun;15;4;ESE;4;68%;60%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouding up, chilly;28;16;Clouds and sun, cold;27;17;NW;7;56%;70%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy with clearing;61;57;Mostly sunny;70;60;NNE;15;65%;9%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Turning sunny;97;65;Plenty of sunshine;96;66;SW;4;51%;14%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun, mild;52;27;Sunny and mild;51;29;ENE;2;60%;24%;4

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit