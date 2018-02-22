Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, February 22, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;32;25;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;WSW;21;83%;72%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Nice with some sun;26;19;Mostly cloudy;30;21;NE;7;41%;4%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;14;6;Partly sunny;15;6;ENE;9;72%;39%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Spotty showers;12;5;A morning shower;10;5;E;9;69%;51%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;5;-3;Sunshine and chilly;3;-5;E;22;65%;0%;2

Anchorage, United States;A little a.m. snow;0;-8;Sunshine;-3;-9;NNE;11;57%;62%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;15;6;A shower in the p.m.;13;8;E;8;68%;82%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;-9;-19;Low clouds and cold;-12;-19;S;11;92%;44%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and less humid;31;16;Sunny and pleasant;32;18;SE;10;48%;0%;11

Athens, Greece;Showers and t-storms;16;10;Spotty showers;16;10;NE;9;79%;82%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Periods of sun;22;16;Decreasing clouds;23;16;SSW;14;60%;27%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Nice with some sun;23;11;Showers around;20;10;WSW;6;66%;70%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;35;24;A downpour;30;23;S;7;80%;87%;5

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;33;16;Sunny and pleasant;31;16;E;14;25%;0%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;33;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;SSW;11;77%;81%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, chilly;10;3;Partly sunny, cool;10;4;NW;12;61%;43%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;9;-5;Mostly cloudy, mild;10;-4;E;6;20%;3%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Rain and snow;6;1;Bit of rain, snow;7;1;E;16;69%;66%;1

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;4;-6;Mostly sunny, chilly;1;-5;ENE;12;39%;2%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;19;9;A little rain;18;9;SW;9;75%;82%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;26;19;A t-storm in spots;25;18;S;10;74%;79%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;A little snow;3;-2;A bit of a.m. snow;3;-4;NNE;10;71%;58%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny, chilly;5;-4;Sunny, but chilly;2;-4;E;17;58%;0%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Showers of rain/snow;3;-1;Cloudy and chilly;4;-2;E;11;74%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Snow to rain;3;-1;A bit of a.m. snow;4;-6;ENE;9;72%;63%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and beautiful;26;18;Partly sunny;27;21;ENE;11;50%;14%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy, warm;29;19;A p.m. t-storm;32;18;SW;7;44%;69%;4

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;10;2;Mostly sunny;13;3;WSW;17;50%;25%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and nice;24;15;Sunny and beautiful;23;15;NE;9;44%;5%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Increasing clouds;32;19;Cooler;23;14;SSW;17;70%;61%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;25;18;Partial sunshine;25;18;NE;7;61%;37%;9

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;31;22;Sunny and beautiful;32;23;ENE;11;60%;0%;9

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy, misty;4;3;A little a.m. rain;8;1;NNW;12;79%;56%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Some sun;32;23;Sunshine, pleasant;32;24;SSW;12;63%;8%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Low clouds;1;-4;Clouds, then sun;1;-4;NE;6;67%;33%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;21;17;Partly sunny;21;16;W;6;88%;11%;7

Dallas, United States;Periods of rain;8;6;Rain, a thunderstorm;13;12;SSE;8;93%;75%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Decreasing clouds;34;25;Partly sunny;33;25;ENE;17;75%;44%;11

Delhi, India;More sun than clouds;31;15;Hazy sun;30;17;NE;7;43%;25%;4

Denver, United States;Inc. clouds;-3;-12;Clouds and sun, cold;1;-9;W;11;68%;40%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;30;18;Hazy and very warm;33;19;SE;9;49%;4%;6

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;32;23;Downpours;31;24;WSW;9;75%;89%;13

Dublin, Ireland;Low clouds;8;1;Cloudy and chilly;5;0;SE;29;72%;1%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and mild;16;5;High clouds and warm;20;9;N;11;28%;9%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;17;9;Mostly sunny;16;12;E;14;58%;25%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;17;13;Mostly cloudy;17;16;SE;8;71%;44%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly cloudy;25;16;An afternoon shower;25;17;NE;11;72%;80%;11

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. shower or two;29;21;Mostly sunny;29;21;E;20;60%;4%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Clouding up, cold;-7;-14;A little a.m. snow;-8;-17;NNE;14;85%;81%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;34;23;A shower in places;34;23;ESE;13;65%;48%;8

Hong Kong, China;Showers around;19;12;Mostly cloudy;20;17;E;12;73%;44%;2

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;27;20;Showers;28;21;NE;15;74%;84%;3

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, nice;33;18;Nice with sunshine;33;18;SE;10;33%;0%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;25;11;Cloudy;25;13;SSW;10;45%;67%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;A shower or two;12;7;Low clouds;9;6;NE;17;87%;44%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the a.m.;30;25;A t-storm or two;31;25;WNW;9;71%;71%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;31;23;Partly sunny;32;24;NNW;12;58%;19%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;23;13;Becoming cloudy;24;14;NNW;11;60%;44%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Decreasing clouds;13;0;Cloudy;12;2;N;6;39%;79%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun, nice;31;19;Partly sunny;30;19;W;15;57%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;An afternoon shower;21;8;Partly sunny;20;8;SW;9;63%;27%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine, very hot;41;25;Sunny and very hot;42;25;NNE;10;12%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;-1;-9;Cloudy and cold;-4;-10;E;8;64%;57%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;30;23;A shower in places;29;23;NNE;15;59%;44%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Rather cloudy;31;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;SSW;10;68%;80%;9

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;32;18;Hazy and very warm;34;21;SW;8;48%;0%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;ESE;7;80%;93%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers and t-storms;11;4;A t-storm in spots;12;4;ESE;13;72%;70%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;33;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;26;SW;10;78%;71%;11

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;25;20;Partly sunny;25;20;S;10;75%;15%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sunshine;15;4;Plenty of sunshine;15;4;N;8;55%;0%;4

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny, chilly;5;0;Clear;5;-1;E;19;62%;0%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Periods of sun;16;7;Partly sunny, cool;16;5;N;14;33%;6%;4

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;31;25;Mostly cloudy;30;25;SSW;9;77%;44%;8

Madrid, Spain;Abundant sunshine;12;-3;Sunny, but chilly;10;-2;SE;7;39%;0%;4

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;32;27;Partly sunny, nice;31;27;E;20;61%;5%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;23;A t-storm in spots;28;23;N;10;76%;79%;4

Manila, Philippines;Turning sunny;33;24;Partly sunny;32;24;E;13;57%;27%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Increasing clouds;27;20;Showers around;30;24;NNE;19;50%;60%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of sun;25;11;Partly sunny, nice;24;12;NW;7;42%;36%;8

Miami, United States;Breezy with some sun;28;23;An afternoon shower;28;23;E;22;61%;55%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Colder;-6;-19;Frigid with some sun;-10;-19;NE;8;81%;44%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;30;26;Mostly sunny, nice;30;26;E;18;66%;3%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine, pleasant;23;14;Partly sunny, nice;25;16;ENE;10;56%;10%;9

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy, much colder;-3;-10;Bit of rain, snow;2;0;SW;9;64%;82%;1

Moscow, Russia;Frigid;-10;-20;Sunny and frigid;-11;-20;N;7;69%;44%;2

Mumbai, India;Sunny;34;26;Hazy sunshine;33;25;N;13;44%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;29;15;A stray t-shower;30;16;NNE;21;47%;63%;13

New York, United States;A bit of rain;7;1;Occasional rain;7;4;SW;11;74%;75%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;A p.m. shower or two;18;10;Showers around;17;8;WNW;9;76%;68%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;-3;-13;A little p.m. snow;-9;-17;SW;17;89%;78%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;10;-1;Mostly sunny;10;2;S;10;47%;0%;4

Oslo, Norway;Low clouds;-2;-8;Partly sunny;-1;-7;E;6;67%;70%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy and colder;-2;-11;Icy mix in the p.m.;1;-2;WSW;16;69%;75%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Downpours;28;26;Showers around;28;26;N;18;82%;93%;4

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;32;22;Sun and some clouds;32;22;NW;13;64%;55%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Cloudy with a shower;28;23;Some sun, pleasant;29;23;NE;12;70%;44%;9

Paris, France;Sunny and chilly;5;-4;Mostly sunny, cold;4;-3;ENE;17;54%;5%;3

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;29;18;Mostly sunny;28;15;ESE;21;55%;1%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;36;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;SSE;9;67%;77%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Becoming cloudy;33;24;A t-storm around;33;24;E;13;69%;72%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;34;19;Sunshine, pleasant;32;19;E;8;38%;6%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, chilly;1;-6;Clouds and sun, cold;1;-8;ENE;12;36%;0%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Showers of rain/snow;7;-7;Partly sunny;7;-8;NW;10;54%;15%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;19;12;Cloudy with showers;20;12;NW;16;63%;97%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Sun and some clouds;18;6;Clouds and sun;17;8;SSE;9;68%;18%;4

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;25;A stray shower;30;25;E;11;70%;78%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Morning snow showers;3;0;Cloudy, p.m. rain;7;5;SE;36;77%;94%;0

Riga, Latvia;Frigid;-7;-15;A couple of squalls;-6;-15;E;11;85%;80%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;S;11;77%;90%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;28;17;Variable cloudiness;30;19;ESE;8;23%;29%;4

Rome, Italy;Cloudy with showers;11;6;Periods of rain;11;6;NW;8;80%;90%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, frigid;-10;-15;Morning flurries;-9;-16;NNE;8;60%;70%;0

San Francisco, United States;Sun and clouds;11;4;Mostly sunny, cool;12;5;NW;15;51%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;Nice with some sun;26;15;ENE;18;55%;2%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;27;22;A shower or two;26;21;ENE;25;68%;81%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;26;18;Partly sunny;26;18;NNE;10;61%;27%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;More sun than clouds;26;9;Partly sunny;26;10;WNW;8;33%;29%;10

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;30;14;Mostly sunny;29;14;SW;8;42%;28%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;27;19;Mostly sunny;25;19;N;12;76%;30%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;16;1;Plenty of sunshine;15;1;E;7;47%;0%;4

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;5;-3;A little p.m. snow;4;2;SSW;15;70%;83%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Showers of rain/snow;6;0;A snow shower;9;-3;WNW;9;52%;58%;4

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;10;4;Partly sunny, mild;14;5;SE;15;60%;0%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Rather cloudy, warm;34;26;A heavy p.m. t-storm;31;26;NNE;18;77%;87%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cloudy with a shower;7;2;Cloudy;7;1;SE;17;83%;44%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;26;22;A shower in spots;27;22;ENE;23;62%;55%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Cold with low clouds;-2;-7;A little a.m. snow;-2;-10;NE;11;70%;51%;1

Sydney, Australia;High clouds;26;21;Clouds and sun;28;22;NNE;26;52%;11%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;17;12;Low clouds;19;17;ESE;18;68%;27%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds breaking;-5;-10;A couple of squalls;-7;-11;NE;13;63%;84%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sun and clouds;14;4;Decreasing clouds;16;5;NE;8;51%;15%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;9;1;Mostly sunny, mild;10;2;NE;7;71%;40%;4

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy;14;7;Partly sunny;15;8;NNE;10;39%;40%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;21;13;Partly sunny;21;11;ESE;9;67%;27%;5

Tirana, Albania;A little p.m. rain;18;7;Cloudy;19;7;E;9;49%;31%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Rain, snow;3;2;Low clouds breaking;10;1;E;11;65%;6%;1

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy and colder;1;-2;Cloudy with showers;4;0;W;17;92%;90%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, warmer;23;12;Rain and drizzle;15;8;WSW;27;78%;55%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Showers around;13;7;Showers;13;6;W;19;74%;84%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, cold;-11;-28;Partly sunny, cold;-11;-23;ESE;7;68%;33%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny, not as cold;4;-4;Cloudy, snow, cold;2;-2;E;9;68%;98%;1

Vienna, Austria;A little snow, cold;2;-3;A bit of a.m. snow;2;-6;N;8;60%;60%;1

Vientiane, Laos;A couple of t-storms;27;19;A stray a.m. t-storm;26;19;ENE;8;64%;66%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Turning cloudy, cold;-8;-17;Periods of sun;-10;-16;ESE;6;68%;60%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouding up, chilly;-2;-9;Clouds and sun, cold;-3;-8;NW;11;56%;70%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy with clearing;16;14;Mostly sunny;21;16;NNE;24;65%;9%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Turning sunny;36;18;Plenty of sunshine;35;19;SW;7;51%;14%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun, mild;11;-3;Sunny and mild;11;-2;ENE;4;60%;24%;4

