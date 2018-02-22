AP PHOTOS: Going upside down is normal at Winter Olympics

Laura Peel, of Australia, jumps during the women's freestyle aerial final at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea
Chloe Kim, of the United States, jumps during the women's halfpipe finals at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea
Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik of North Korea perform in the pairs free skate figure skating final in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics
Redmond Gerard, of the United States, jumps during the men's Big Air snowboard qualification competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, S
Russian skaters Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov perform in the pairs free skate figure skating final in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Wint
Maddie Bowman, of the United States, jumps during the women's halfpipe final at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Ko
Kailani Craine of Australia performs during the women's short program figure skating in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneu
Beau-James Wells, of New Zealand, jumps during the men's halfpipe qualifying at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Ko
Marie-Jade Lauriault and Romain Le Gac of France perform during the ice dance, free dance figure skating final in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018
Aiza Mambekova of Kazakhstan performs during the women's short program figure skating in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangne
Penny Coomes and Nicholas Buckland of Britain perform during the ice dance, short dance figure skating in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter O
Kaetlyn Osmond of Canada performs during the women's short program figure skating in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung,
Russian athlete Liubov Nikitina jumps during the women's freestyle aerial final at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Most people try to avoid having their lives flipped upside down. But it's the norm at the Olympics.
Figure skaters bend over backwards during a spin or hang low from their partners arms. Aerialists soar head over skis in search of big air and snowboarders flip repeatedly during the halfpipe.
But in a whirl, the turn is over and all is right again.
___
More AP Olympic coverage: https://wintergames.ap.org