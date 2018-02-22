AP PHOTOS: Going upside down is normal at Winter Olympics

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Most people try to avoid having their lives flipped upside down. But it's the norm at the Olympics.

Figure skaters bend over backwards during a spin or hang low from their partners arms. Aerialists soar head over skis in search of big air and snowboarders flip repeatedly during the halfpipe.

But in a whirl, the turn is over and all is right again.

___

More AP Olympic coverage: https://wintergames.ap.org