Taiwan to replace defense and labor ministers: reports

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Defense Minister Feng Shih-kuan (馮世寬) will be replaced by Yen Teh-fa (嚴德發), the secretary general of the National Security Council, while Labor Minister Lin Mei-chu (林美珠), had resigned for health reasons and would be succeeded by former Taipei City Government official Su Li-chiung (蘇麗瓊), reports said Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Presidential Office still denied any Cabinet reshuffle was imminent, even though rumors of limited changes had been flying about over the Lunar New Year holiday period.

Feng has served since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was sworn in on May 20, 2016.

Both Feng, 72, and Yen are retired senior military officers, which has been the background of most defense ministers in Taiwan. Feng hails from the Air Force while his likely successor comes from the Army and also served as vice minister for armaments.

The change will become effective next Monday, the Apple Daily reported, though no official government statement had yet confirmed any reshuffle by press time Thursday evening.

The Cabinet-level Veteran Affairs Council and the Coast Guard Administration were also likely to see senior staff replacements due to the defense reshuffle, reports said.

Over at the Ministry of Labor, repeated amendments of the Labor Standards Act and workweek reform reportedly took their toll on Minister Lin, who tendered her resignation for health reasons, the Central News Agency reported. She is a relative of President Tsai.

Lin’s deputy, Su, a former senior member of the Taipei City Government, would succeed her, the report said.