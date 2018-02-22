UK's May gathers divided Cabinet, seeking Brexit compromise

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May is gathering her divided ministers for a marathon meeting aimed at hammering out a common position on Brexit.

May's "inner Cabinet" is due to meet Thursday afternoon and evening at the prime minister's country retreat, Chequers.

The Conservative government is divided between supporters of "hard Brexit," who want a clean break with the EU so Britain can strike new trade deals around the world, and those seeking closer ties to soften the economic shock of leaving.

The first group includes Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and International Trade Secretary Liam Fox, the second Treasury chief Philip Hammond and Home Secretary Amber Rudd.

Britain is due to start negotiating future trade relations with the EU next month, and will officially leave the bloc on March 29, 2019.