Police: No video showing Indonesian attacking Kim Jong Nam

SHAH ALAM, Malaysia (AP) — A police witness has told a Malaysian court that there is no video evidence showing an Indonesian woman smearing a nerve agent on the face of the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader as part of an airport attack that killed him.

Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam were charged last year with murdering Kim Jong Nam by applying the banned VX nerve agent to his face in a busy Kuala Lumpur airport terminal. They allegedly conspired with four North Korean men who fled Malaysia the same day.

The chief police investigator agreed with a defense assertion that videos from airport surveillance cameras only showed contact between Kim and the Vietnamese defendant.